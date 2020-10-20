Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Update

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 438,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LFUS opened at $191.15 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $810,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total transaction of $418,486.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 636,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 146.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,410,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

