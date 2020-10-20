Short Interest in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Grows By 18.0%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $201,525.00. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 52,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,630,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,873,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGNX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

MacroGenics stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.60.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.