Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in September

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 991.0 days.

SCCAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mastech Digital versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast
Mastech Digital versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast
Comparing Cronos Group & Its Peers
Comparing Cronos Group & Its Peers
New Fortress Energy versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review
New Fortress Energy versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review
ICL Group Ltd. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
ICL Group Ltd. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc to Announce -$0.12 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc to Announce -$0.12 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report