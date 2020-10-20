Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in September

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 991.0 days.

SCCAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

