Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in September

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,907,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 7,896,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,079.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on SNCAF shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

