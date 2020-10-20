Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Ambarella stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Ambarella’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,072.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $47,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,794 shares of company stock worth $941,362. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after buying an additional 128,871 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ambarella by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ambarella by 142.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 18.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after buying an additional 96,268 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.