Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Short Interest Up 18.0% in September

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 18.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 17,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $543,388.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,576,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,838.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,614 shares of company stock worth $8,865,792 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Pagerduty by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 72,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,868 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Pagerduty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

PD opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.10. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.