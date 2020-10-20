Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 920.0 days.

Straumann stock opened at $1,069.24 on Tuesday. Straumann has a one year low of $575.00 and a one year high of $1,130.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,017.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $899.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

