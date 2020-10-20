Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Up 18.0% in September

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 8,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of VET opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $16.89.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 139.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 256,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 149,061 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 843.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 751,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 198.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

