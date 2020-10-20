Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

