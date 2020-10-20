Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mastech Digital versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast
Mastech Digital versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast
Comparing Cronos Group & Its Peers
Comparing Cronos Group & Its Peers
New Fortress Energy versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review
New Fortress Energy versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review
ICL Group Ltd. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
ICL Group Ltd. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc to Announce -$0.12 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc to Announce -$0.12 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report