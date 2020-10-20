Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €175.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOW3. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €165.19 ($194.34).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €139.28 ($163.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €140.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €133.80. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

