Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €28.00 by Baader Bank

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Evotec alerts:

ETR:EVT opened at €23.37 ($27.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 101.61. Evotec has a 12 month low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 12 month high of €26.77 ($31.49). The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.90.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.