Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sunniva earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TGIFF stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05. Sunniva has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sunniva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. The Company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It is also providing cannabis-infused products under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, and Canna Fused brands; and flower and concentrates.

