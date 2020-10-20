BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.45

News stories about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected BAE Systems’ analysis:

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 503.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 506.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.97%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.26%.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 514 ($6.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 635 ($8.30).

In related news, insider Roger Carr purchased 40,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £199,891.78 ($261,159.89). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £113,752.80 ($148,618.76). Insiders have purchased 40,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,034,212 in the last quarter.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.