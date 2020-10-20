NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a news sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCSYF opened at $239.00 on Tuesday. NICE has a 52 week low of $239.00 and a 52 week high of $239.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.83 and its 200 day moving average is $181.58.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

