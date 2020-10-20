Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRT. SunTrust Banks cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.76.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $141.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.