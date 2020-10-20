Analysts Offer Predictions for Intrusion Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Intrusion in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst Z. Cummins anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INTZ. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Securities began coverage on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrusion from an “e” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.93 million, a PE ratio of 558.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $18.54.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intrusion had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

