US Capital Advisors Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for NuStar Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.47. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,485,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,108 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,599,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 2,047.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 315,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 526,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 156,325 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at $586,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

