Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mohawk Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MHK. Northcoast Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

MHK opened at $101.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.12. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

