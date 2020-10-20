Scotiabank Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for K&S AG (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K&S AG (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of K&S in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Scotiabank also issued estimates for K&S’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get K&S alerts:

KPLUF opened at $8.36 on Monday. K&S has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $924.87 million during the quarter.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.