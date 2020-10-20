Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Up 18.0% in September

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,470,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 39,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.09.

BABA opened at $305.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.98. The company has a market cap of $826.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $168.12 and a 1 year high of $313.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Alibaba Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,938,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,026,000 after buying an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

