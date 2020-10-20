Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.
In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of SWK stock opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.29. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $180.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.
