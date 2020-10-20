Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.29. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $180.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

