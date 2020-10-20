Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in September

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GARPY opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. Golden Agri-Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.
About Golden Agri-Resources
