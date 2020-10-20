Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.71. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

