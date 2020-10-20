Short Interest in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Declines By 12.5%

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 137,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 4.22% of Iconix Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Iconix Brand Group stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Iconix Brand Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.28 million for the quarter.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

