Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $82.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse traded as high as $74.61 and last traded at $74.31, with a volume of 3943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TXRH. Stephens lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,605. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 330,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

