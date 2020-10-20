Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $222.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics traded as high as $202.47 and last traded at $201.41, with a volume of 957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.62.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after buying an additional 67,561 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.31.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.