Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $222.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics traded as high as $202.47 and last traded at $201.41, with a volume of 957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.62.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.
In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.31.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
