Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $122.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Blueprint Medicines traded as high as $105.47 and last traded at $103.92, with a volume of 5660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.33.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

In other news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,850,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $545,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $901,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,101 shares of company stock worth $4,023,278. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,629,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,537,000 after acquiring an additional 767,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 768,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

