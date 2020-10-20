Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $122.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Blueprint Medicines traded as high as $105.47 and last traded at $103.92, with a volume of 5660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.33.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

In other news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,850,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $545,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $901,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,101 shares of company stock worth $4,023,278. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,629,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,537,000 after acquiring an additional 767,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 768,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Short Interest Up 18.0% in September
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Short Interest Up 18.0% in September
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Short Interest Down 12.5% in September
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Short Interest Down 12.5% in September
Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Short Interest in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. Declines By 12.5%
Short Interest in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. Declines By 12.5%
Texas Roadhouse Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Texas Roadhouse Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report