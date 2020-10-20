Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 407188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.98.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,534,465.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,465.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $2,734,639.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,630,609 shares of company stock valued at $173,086,369 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,225 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 19.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,661 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,971,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,753,000 after purchasing an additional 217,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinterest by 32.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,484 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

