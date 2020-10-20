Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 407188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.98.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,534,465.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,465.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $2,734,639.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,630,609 shares of company stock valued at $173,086,369 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,225 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 19.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,661 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,971,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,753,000 after purchasing an additional 217,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinterest by 32.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,484 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Short Interest Up 18.0% in September
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Short Interest Up 18.0% in September
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Short Interest Down 12.5% in September
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Short Interest Down 12.5% in September
Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Short Interest in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. Declines By 12.5%
Short Interest in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. Declines By 12.5%
Texas Roadhouse Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Texas Roadhouse Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report