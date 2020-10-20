Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $144.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Freshpet traded as high as $126.60 and last traded at $124.08, with a volume of 144651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.41.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.62.

In related news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,344,910.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,240.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.96.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

