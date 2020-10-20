AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 31360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.50.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

