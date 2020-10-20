Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Shares Up 5.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) shot up 5.7% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.25. 113,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 189,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Specifically, Director Bali Muralidhar bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,739,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,090,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

