Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $220.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Daqo New Energy traded as high as $212.71 and last traded at $211.14. 792,247 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 320,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.01.

DQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 150.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

