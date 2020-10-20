Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Price Up 5.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 6,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 44,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

BSRR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $285.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 55.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 82.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

