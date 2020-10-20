CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Trading 5.3% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $26.33. 8,722,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 2,423,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 9,231.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,251,000 after buying an additional 1,348,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 286.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,786,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 1,324,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CIT Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after buying an additional 831,523 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $11,581,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CIT Group by 181.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 497,697 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

