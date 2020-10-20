Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Price Down 10.7% Following Insider Selling

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)’s share price traded down 10.7% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.41. 851,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,071,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Specifically, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

The stock has a market cap of $335.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Surface Oncology Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 38.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 188,424 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 132.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.