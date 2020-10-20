Pactiv Evergreen Inc’s (NASDAQ:PTVE) Quiet Period Will End on October 27th

Pactiv Evergreen’s (NASDAQ:PTVE) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 27th. Pactiv Evergreen had issued 41,026,000 shares in its public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $574,364,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.72.

In related news, insider John P. Rooney bought 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

