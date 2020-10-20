GATOS SILVER, INC. (GATO) Announces October 28th IPO

GATOS SILVER, INC. (GATO) is planning to raise $150 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, October 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 18,800,000 shares at $7.00-$9.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, GATOS SILVER, INC. generated $36.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $22.1 million. GATOS SILVER, INC. has a market-cap of $431.2 million.

BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Canaccord Genuity and CIBC Capital Markets were co-managers.

GATOS SILVER, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corp. We have applied to list our common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “GATO.”) We are a U.S.-based precious metals production, development and exploration company with the objective of becoming a premier silver producer. We are focused on the production and development of the Cerro Los Gatos Mine and the further exploration and development of the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua, Mexico. *Note: Sales and net loss figures are for 2019, from the prospectus. The price of silver rallied strongly to multi-year highs in September 2020. As of Sept. 30, 2020, the LBMA silver price has increased 31% compared to the year-end 2019 price. The recent silver price appreciation is believed to have been driven by accommodative monetary policy, aggressive stimulus measures and accelerating investment demand in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as disrupted production and a recovery in industrial consumption. These factors have enhanced silver’s appeal to investors seeking a hedge against inflation, a decrease in the value of the U.S. dollar, and general economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Trading volumes at futures and options exchanges have increased significantly, and exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) inflows have been strong. As of Sept. 30, 2020, silver has a long-term research analyst average consensus price outlook of $20.00/oz. (LBMA stands for the London Bullion Market Association.) “.

GATOS SILVER, INC. was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 8400 E. Crescent Parkway, Suite 600 Greenwood Village, CO 80111 and can be reached via phone at (303) 784-5350.

