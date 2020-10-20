ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.10. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.65. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.25 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUS. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ePlus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ePlus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

ePlus stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,626,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ePlus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 260,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,415,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

