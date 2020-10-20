TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. TRI Pointe Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. JMP Securities started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of TPH opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 96,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,829 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

