American Well Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 27th (NASDAQ:AMWL)

American Well’s (NASDAQ:AMWL) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 27th. American Well had issued 41,222,222 shares in its IPO on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $741,999,996 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of AMWL opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. American Well has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Well stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

