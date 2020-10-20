Sumo Logic, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SUMO) Quiet Period Will End on October 27th

Sumo Logic’s (NASDAQ:SUMO) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 27th. Sumo Logic had issued 14,800,000 shares in its public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $325,600,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During Sumo Logic’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

