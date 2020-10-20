ACON S2 Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Quiet Period Will End on October 27th

ACON S2 Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:STWOU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 27th. ACON S2 Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS STWOU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. ACON S2 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

