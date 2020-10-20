ACON S2 Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Quiet Period Will End on October 27th

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ACON S2 Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:STWOU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 27th. ACON S2 Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS STWOU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. ACON S2 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Short Interest Up 18.0% in September
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Short Interest Up 18.0% in September
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Short Interest Down 12.5% in September
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Short Interest Down 12.5% in September
Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Short Interest in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. Declines By 12.5%
Short Interest in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. Declines By 12.5%
Texas Roadhouse Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Texas Roadhouse Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report