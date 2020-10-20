Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) Insider Purchases £124.30 in Stock

Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) insider Ian Cochrane purchased 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £124.30 ($162.40).

Ian Cochrane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Ian Cochrane purchased 205 shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £125.05 ($163.38).

SFR stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43. Severfield plc has a one year low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 million and a PE ratio of 8.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.38.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Severfield plc (SFR.L)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

