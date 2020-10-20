Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) Insider Greg McMahon Buys 76 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) insider Greg McMahon bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £100.32 ($131.07).

Greg McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 21st, Greg McMahon bought 61 shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £100.65 ($131.50).

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.71, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.17. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 483 ($6.31). The firm has a market cap of $582.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73.

MAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 342.27 ($4.47).

Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

