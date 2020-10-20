Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 215 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,936 ($25.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,162.40 ($5,438.20).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) alerts:

On Thursday, September 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 200 shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28) per share, with a total value of £4,176 ($5,455.97).

On Monday, August 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 192 shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,110 ($27.57) per share, with a total value of £4,051.20 ($5,292.92).

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 1,925 ($25.15) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,984.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,003.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

CCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,330 ($30.44) to GBX 2,220 ($29.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,315 ($30.25).

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.