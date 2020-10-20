Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 215 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,936 ($25.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,162.40 ($5,438.20).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 200 shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28) per share, with a total value of £4,176 ($5,455.97).
- On Monday, August 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 192 shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,110 ($27.57) per share, with a total value of £4,051.20 ($5,292.92).
Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 1,925 ($25.15) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,984.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,003.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.
Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
