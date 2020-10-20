Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 215 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,936 ($25.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,162.40 ($5,438.20).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 200 shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28) per share, with a total value of £4,176 ($5,455.97).
  • On Monday, August 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 192 shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,110 ($27.57) per share, with a total value of £4,051.20 ($5,292.92).

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 1,925 ($25.15) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,984.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,003.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

CCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,330 ($30.44) to GBX 2,220 ($29.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,315 ($30.25).

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Severfield plc Insider Purchases £124.30 in Stock
Severfield plc Insider Purchases £124.30 in Stock
Mitchells & Butlers plc Insider Greg McMahon Buys 76 Shares of Stock
Mitchells & Butlers plc Insider Greg McMahon Buys 76 Shares of Stock
Coca-Cola HBC AG Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 215 Shares of Stock
Coca-Cola HBC AG Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 215 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The Insider Acquires 25 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The Insider Acquires 25 Shares of Stock
Signature Aviation plc Insider Mark Johnstone Purchases 10,142 Shares
Signature Aviation plc Insider Mark Johnstone Purchases 10,142 Shares
TC Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share
TC Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report