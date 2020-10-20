Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires 25 Shares of Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) insider Charles Julian Cazalet purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £1,100 ($1,437.16) per share, for a total transaction of £27,500 ($35,928.93).

Shares of LTI opened at GBX 1,147 ($14.99) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,148.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,274.63. Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The has a 52 week low of GBX 740 ($9.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,550 ($20.25). The stock has a market cap of $2.30 million and a P/E ratio of 0.07.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

