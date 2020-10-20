Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires 25 Shares of Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) insider Charles Julian Cazalet purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £1,100 ($1,437.16) per share, for a total transaction of £27,500 ($35,928.93).
Shares of LTI opened at GBX 1,147 ($14.99) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,148.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,274.63. Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The has a 52 week low of GBX 740 ($9.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,550 ($20.25). The stock has a market cap of $2.30 million and a P/E ratio of 0.07.
About Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The
