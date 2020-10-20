Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) Insider Mark Johnstone Purchases 10,142 Shares

Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) insider Mark Johnstone acquired 10,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,036.54 ($31,403.89).

Shares of SIG opened at GBX 244.70 ($3.20) on Tuesday. Signature Aviation plc has a one year low of GBX 129.40 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 338 ($4.42). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 228.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 248 ($3.24) price target (up from GBX 217 ($2.84)) on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.20 ($3.31).

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

