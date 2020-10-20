TC Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. US Capital Advisors has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.19.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TC Energy by 94.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1,638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

