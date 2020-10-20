Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Increased by Analyst

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued on Friday, October 16th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

