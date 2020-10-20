Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Buys 7 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court purchased 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) per share, with a total value of £140.70 ($183.83).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,004 ($26.18) per share, with a total value of £120.24 ($157.09).

On Monday, August 17th, Martin Court acquired 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($25.83) per share, with a total value of £118.62 ($154.98).

Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,976 ($25.82) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,950.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,967.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.40. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.63). The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,700 ($22.21)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Victrex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,953 ($25.52).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

